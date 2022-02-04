On a quiet weekend in theaters, 'Spider-Man' is No. 1 again

This image released by Sony Pictures shows Zendaya, left, and Tom Holland in Columbia Pictures’ “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

Movies

Box office

1. “Spider-Man: No Way Home” ($11 million)

2. “Scream” ($7.3 million)

3. “Sing 2” ($4.8 million)

4. “Redeeming Love” ($1.8 million)

5. “The King’s Man” ($1.7 million)

6. “The 355” ($1.4 million)

7. “American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story” ($1.2 million)

8. “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” ($770,000)

9. “Licorice Pizza” ($691,187)

10. “West Side Story” ($614,000)

Watched at Home

1. “Yellowstone: Season 4”

2. “Dune”

3. “Ghostbusters: 3-Movie Collection”

4. “No Time To Die”

5. “Venom: Let There be Carnage”

6. “Halloween Kills”

7. “The Addams Family 2”

8. “Yellowstone: Season 3”

9. “Yellowstone: Season 1”

10. “Free Guy”

Music

Hot tunes

1. “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” – Carolina Gaitan, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and Encanto Cast

2. “Easy On Me” – Adele

3. “Heat Waves” – Glass Animals

4. “Stay” – The Kid LEROI and Justin Bieber

5. “Super Gremlin” – Kodak Black

6. “Shivers” – Ed Sheeran

7. “Pushin P”- Gunna and Future, featuring Young Thug

8. “abcdefu” – GAYLE

9. “Surface Pressure” – Jessica Darrow

10. “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” – Elton John and Dua Lipa

Top Country

1. “You Should Probably Leave” – Chris Stapleton

2. “Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis

3. “Sand In My Boots” – Morgan Wallen

4. “Freedom Was A Highway” – Brad Paisley and Jimmie Allen

5. “One Mississippi” – Kane Brown

6. “Half of My Hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini

7. “To Be Loved By You” – Parker McCollum

8. “23” – Sam Hunt

9. “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home) – Elle King and Miranda Lambert

10. “Heart On Fire” – Eric Church

Books

1. “Reminders of Him” – Colleen Hoover

2. “Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones” – James Clear

3. “It Ends with Us” – Colleen Hoover

4. “Little Blue Truck’s Valentine” – Alice Schertle

5. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” – Taylor Jenkins Reid

6. “Enough Already: Learning to Love the Way I Am Today” – Valerie Bertinelli

7. “ Verity” – Colleen Hoover

8. “Ugly Love” – Colleen Hoover

9. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience” – Brene Brown

10. “Perspectives (Cat Kid Comic Club #2) – Dev Pilkey

