Movies
Box office
1. “Spider-Man: No Way Home” ($11 million)
2. “Scream” ($7.3 million)
3. “Sing 2” ($4.8 million)
4. “Redeeming Love” ($1.8 million)
5. “The King’s Man” ($1.7 million)
6. “The 355” ($1.4 million)
7. “American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story” ($1.2 million)
8. “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” ($770,000)
9. “Licorice Pizza” ($691,187)
10. “West Side Story” ($614,000)
Watched at Home
1. “Yellowstone: Season 4”
2. “Dune”
3. “Ghostbusters: 3-Movie Collection”
4. “No Time To Die”
5. “Venom: Let There be Carnage”
6. “Halloween Kills”
7. “The Addams Family 2”
8. “Yellowstone: Season 3”
9. “Yellowstone: Season 1”
10. “Free Guy”
Music
Hot tunes
1. “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” – Carolina Gaitan, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and Encanto Cast
2. “Easy On Me” – Adele
3. “Heat Waves” – Glass Animals
4. “Stay” – The Kid LEROI and Justin Bieber
5. “Super Gremlin” – Kodak Black
6. “Shivers” – Ed Sheeran
7. “Pushin P”- Gunna and Future, featuring Young Thug
8. “abcdefu” – GAYLE
9. “Surface Pressure” – Jessica Darrow
10. “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” – Elton John and Dua Lipa
Top Country
1. “You Should Probably Leave” – Chris Stapleton
2. “Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis
3. “Sand In My Boots” – Morgan Wallen
4. “Freedom Was A Highway” – Brad Paisley and Jimmie Allen
5. “One Mississippi” – Kane Brown
6. “Half of My Hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini
7. “To Be Loved By You” – Parker McCollum
8. “23” – Sam Hunt
9. “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home) – Elle King and Miranda Lambert
10. “Heart On Fire” – Eric Church
Books
1. “Reminders of Him” – Colleen Hoover
2. “Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones” – James Clear
3. “It Ends with Us” – Colleen Hoover
4. “Little Blue Truck’s Valentine” – Alice Schertle
5. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” – Taylor Jenkins Reid
6. “Enough Already: Learning to Love the Way I Am Today” – Valerie Bertinelli
7. “ Verity” – Colleen Hoover
8. “Ugly Love” – Colleen Hoover
9. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience” – Brene Brown
10. “Perspectives (Cat Kid Comic Club #2) – Dev Pilkey