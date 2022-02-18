Review: The long-delayed 'Death on the Nile' runs aground

This image released by 20th Century Studios shows Gal Gadot, right, and Armie Hammer in a scene from “Death on the Nile.”

Movies

Box office

1. “Death on the Nile” ($12.8 million)

2. “Jackass Forever” ($8 million)

3. “Marry Me” ($8 million)

4. “Spider-Man: No Way Home” ($7.1 million)

5. “Blacklight” ($3.6 million)

6. “Sing 2” ($2.9 million)

7. “Moonfall” ($2.8 million)

8. “Scream” ($2.8 million)

9. “Licorice Pizza” ($922,501)

10. “The King’s Man” ($433,000)

Watched at Home

1. “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”

2. “Dune”

3. “House of Gucci”

4. “Yellowstone: Season 4”

5. “Ghostbusters: 3-Movie Collection”

6. “No Time To Die”

7. “Clifford the Big Red Dog”

8. “Venom: Let There be Carnage”

9. “Clean”

10. “American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story”

Music

Hot tunes

1. “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” – Carolina Gaitan, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and Encanto Cast

2. “Do We Have A Problem?” – Nicki Minaj x Lil Baby

3. “Easy On Me” – Adele

4. “Heat Waves” – Glass Animals

5. “Stay” – The Kid LEROI and Justin Bieber

6. “Super Gremlin” – Kodak Black

7. “abcdefu” – GAYLE

8. “Shivers” – Ed Sheeran

9. “Ghost” – Justin Bieber

10. “Surface Pressure” – Jessica Darrow

Top Country

1. “Sand In My Boots” – Morgan Wallen

2. “Freedom Was A Highway” – Brad Paisley and Jimmie Allen

3. “Half of My Hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini

4. “One Mississippi” – Kane Brown

5. “Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis

6. “To Be Loved By You” – Parker McCollum

7. “You Should Probably Leave” – Chris Stapleton

8. “Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson

9. “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home) – Elle King and Miranda Lambert

10. “23” – Sam Hunt

Books

1. “Little Blue Truck’s Valentine” – Alice Schertle

2. “Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win” – Peter Schweizer

3. “Chainsaw Man, Vol. 9: Volume 9” – Tatsuki Fujimoto

4. “Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones” – James Clear

5. “You’re My Little Cuddle Bug” – Nicola Edwards9. “Reminders of Him” – Colleen Hoover

6. “It Ends with Us” – Colleen Hoover

7. “Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 14: Volume 14” – Gege Akutami

8. “Good-Bye Stacey, Good-Bye (the Baby-Sitters Club Graphic Novel #11): A Graphix Book” – Ann M. Martin

9. “Reminders of Him” – Colleen HOover

10. “Happy Valentine’s Day, Mouse!” – Laura Joffe Numeroff

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In