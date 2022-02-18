Movies
Box office
1. “Death on the Nile” ($12.8 million)
2. “Jackass Forever” ($8 million)
3. “Marry Me” ($8 million)
4. “Spider-Man: No Way Home” ($7.1 million)
5. “Blacklight” ($3.6 million)
6. “Sing 2” ($2.9 million)
7. “Moonfall” ($2.8 million)
8. “Scream” ($2.8 million)
9. “Licorice Pizza” ($922,501)
10. “The King’s Man” ($433,000)
Watched at Home
1. “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”
2. “Dune”
3. “House of Gucci”
4. “Yellowstone: Season 4”
5. “Ghostbusters: 3-Movie Collection”
6. “No Time To Die”
7. “Clifford the Big Red Dog”
8. “Venom: Let There be Carnage”
9. “Clean”
10. “American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story”
Music
Hot tunes
1. “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” – Carolina Gaitan, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and Encanto Cast
2. “Do We Have A Problem?” – Nicki Minaj x Lil Baby
3. “Easy On Me” – Adele
4. “Heat Waves” – Glass Animals
5. “Stay” – The Kid LEROI and Justin Bieber
6. “Super Gremlin” – Kodak Black
7. “abcdefu” – GAYLE
8. “Shivers” – Ed Sheeran
9. “Ghost” – Justin Bieber
10. “Surface Pressure” – Jessica Darrow
Top Country
1. “Sand In My Boots” – Morgan Wallen
2. “Freedom Was A Highway” – Brad Paisley and Jimmie Allen
3. “Half of My Hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini
4. “One Mississippi” – Kane Brown
5. “Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis
6. “To Be Loved By You” – Parker McCollum
7. “You Should Probably Leave” – Chris Stapleton
8. “Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson
9. “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home) – Elle King and Miranda Lambert
10. “23” – Sam Hunt
Books
1. “Little Blue Truck’s Valentine” – Alice Schertle
2. “Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win” – Peter Schweizer
3. “Chainsaw Man, Vol. 9: Volume 9” – Tatsuki Fujimoto
4. “Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones” – James Clear
5. “You’re My Little Cuddle Bug” – Nicola Edwards9. “Reminders of Him” – Colleen Hoover
6. “It Ends with Us” – Colleen Hoover
7. “Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 14: Volume 14” – Gege Akutami
8. “Good-Bye Stacey, Good-Bye (the Baby-Sitters Club Graphic Novel #11): A Graphix Book” – Ann M. Martin
9. “Reminders of Him” – Colleen HOover
10. “Happy Valentine’s Day, Mouse!” – Laura Joffe Numeroff