Movies
Box office
1. “Jackass Forever” ($23.5 million)
2. “Moonfall” ($10 million)
3. “Spider-Man: No Way Home” ($9.6 million)
4. “Scream” ($4.7 million)
5. “Sing 2” ($4.1 million)
6. “The King’s Man” ($1.1 million)
7. “Redeeming Love” ($1 million)
8. “American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story” ($800,000)
9. “The 355” ($700,000)
10. “Licorice Pizza” ($614,947)
Watched at Home
1. “Dune”
2. “No Time To Die”
3. “Yellowstone: Season 4”
4. “Ghostbusters: 3-Movie Collection”
5. “Venom: Let There be Carnage”
6. “Yellowstone: Season 3”
7. “Yellowstone: Season 1”
8. “Yellowstone: Season 2”
9. “The Addams Family 2”
10. “Halloween Kills”
Music
Hot tunes
1. “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” – Carolina Gaitan, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and Encanto Cast
2. “Easy On Me” – Adele
3. “Heat Waves” – Glass Animals
4. “Stay” – The Kid LEROI and Justin Bieber
5. “Super Gremlin” – Kodak Black
6. “abcdefu” – GAYLE
7. “Shivers” – Ed Sheeran
8. “Surface Pressure” – Jessica Darrow
9. “Pushin P”- Gunna and Future, featuring Young Thug
10. “Need To Know” – Doja Cat
Top Country
1. “You Should Probably Leave” – Chris Stapleton
2. “Freedom Was A Highway” – Brad Paisley and Jimmie Allen
3. “Sand In My Boots” – Morgan Wallen
4. “One Mississippi” – Kane Brown
5. “Half of My Hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini
6. “Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis
7. “To Be Loved By You” – Parker McCollum
8. “Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson
9. “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home) – Elle King and Miranda Lambert
10. “23” – Sam Hunt
Books
1. “Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win” – Peter Schweizer
2. “Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones” – James Clear
3. “Reminders of Him” – Colleen Hoover
4. “Little Blue Truck’s Valentine” – Alice Schertle
5. “It Ends with Us” – Colleen Hoover
6. “Emma Y Las Otras Senoras del Narco/Emma and Other Narco Women” – Anabel Hernandez
7. “I’ll Be There (But I’ll Be Wearing Sweatpants): Finding Unfiltered, Real-Life Friendships in This Crazy, Chaotic World” – Amy Weatherly, Jess Johnston
8. “ Verity” – Colleen Hoover
9. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” – Taylor Jenkins Reid
10. “You’re My Little Cuddle Bug” – Nicola Edwards