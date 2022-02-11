Movies

Box office

1. “Jackass Forever” ($23.5 million)

2. “Moonfall” ($10 million)

3. “Spider-Man: No Way Home” ($9.6 million)

4. “Scream” ($4.7 million)

5. “Sing 2” ($4.1 million)

6. “The King’s Man” ($1.1 million)

7. “Redeeming Love” ($1 million)

8. “American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story” ($800,000)

9. “The 355” ($700,000)

10. “Licorice Pizza” ($614,947)

Watched at Home

1. “Dune”

2. “No Time To Die”

3. “Yellowstone: Season 4”

4. “Ghostbusters: 3-Movie Collection”

5. “Venom: Let There be Carnage”

6. “Yellowstone: Season 3”

7. “Yellowstone: Season 1”

8. “Yellowstone: Season 2”

9. “The Addams Family 2”

10. “Halloween Kills”

Music

Hot tunes

1. “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” – Carolina Gaitan, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and Encanto Cast

2. “Easy On Me” – Adele

3. “Heat Waves” – Glass Animals

4. “Stay” – The Kid LEROI and Justin Bieber

5. “Super Gremlin” – Kodak Black

6. “abcdefu” – GAYLE

7. “Shivers” – Ed Sheeran

8. “Surface Pressure” – Jessica Darrow

9. “Pushin P”- Gunna and Future, featuring Young Thug

10. “Need To Know” – Doja Cat

Top Country

1. “You Should Probably Leave” – Chris Stapleton

2. “Freedom Was A Highway” – Brad Paisley and Jimmie Allen

3. “Sand In My Boots” – Morgan Wallen

4. “One Mississippi” – Kane Brown

5. “Half of My Hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini

6. “Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis

7. “To Be Loved By You” – Parker McCollum

8. “Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson

9. “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home) – Elle King and Miranda Lambert

10. “23” – Sam Hunt

Books

1. “Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win” – Peter Schweizer

2. “Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones” – James Clear

3. “Reminders of Him” – Colleen Hoover

4. “Little Blue Truck’s Valentine” – Alice Schertle

5. “It Ends with Us” – Colleen Hoover

6. “Emma Y Las Otras Senoras del Narco/Emma and Other Narco Women” – Anabel Hernandez

7. “I’ll Be There (But I’ll Be Wearing Sweatpants): Finding Unfiltered, Real-Life Friendships in This Crazy, Chaotic World” – Amy Weatherly, Jess Johnston

8. “ Verity” – Colleen Hoover

9. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” – Taylor Jenkins Reid

10. “You’re My Little Cuddle Bug” – Nicola Edwards

