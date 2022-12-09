Movies
1. “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” ($17.5 million)
2. “Violent Night” ($13.3 million)
3. “Strange World” ($4.9 million)
4. “The Menu” ($3.5 million)
5. “Devotion” ($2.8 million)
6. “I Heard the Bells” ($1.8 million)
7. “Black Adam” ($1.6 million)
8. “The Fabelmans” ($1.3 million)
9. “Bones and All” ($1.1 million)
10. “Ticket to Paradise” ($850,000)
Watched at Home
1. “Yellowstone: Season 5”
2. “Top Gun: Maverick”
3. “The Woman King”
4. “Bullet Train”
5. “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch”
6. “Jurassic World: Dominion”
7. “How the Grinch Stole Christmas”
8. “Smile”
9. “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile”
10. “Minions: The Rise of Gru”
Music
Hot Tunes
1. “Anti-Hero” – Taylor Swift
2. “All I Want For Christmas Is You” – Mariah Carey
3. “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” – Brenda Lee
4. “Unholy” – Sam Smith & Kim Petras
5. “Jingle Bell Rock” – Bobby Helms
6. “A Holly Jolly Christmas” – Burl Ives
7. “Rich Flex” – Drake & 21 Savages
8. “Bad Habit” – Steve Lacy
9. “It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year” – Andy Williams
10. “Last Christmas” – Wham!
Top Country
1. “Fall In Love” – Bailey Zimmerman
2. “Half Of Me” – Thomas Rhett
3. “Son of a Sinner” – Jelly Roll
4. “down home” – Jimmie Allen
5. “Country On” – Luke Bryan
6. “What My World Spins Around” – Jordan Davis
7. “Pick Me Up” – Gabby Barrett
8. “Whiskey On You” – Nate Smith
9. “Thank God” – Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown
10. “Don’t Come Lookin’” – Jackson Dean
Books
1. “It Starts with Us” – Colleen Hoover
2. “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times” – Michelle Obama
3. “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Book 17” – Jeff Kinney
4. “It Ends with Us” – Colleen Hoover
5. “The Choice: The Dragon Heart Legacy, Book 3” – Nora Roberts
6. “Verity” – Colleen Hoover
7. “Ugly Love” – Colleen Hoover
8. “The Boys from Biloxi: A Legal Thriller” – John Grisham
9. “Fairy Tale” – Stephen King
10. “Faith Still Moves Mountains: Miraculous Stories of the Healing Power of Prayer” – Harris Faulkner
