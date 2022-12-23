Movies
Box office
Updated: December 23, 2022 @ 2:22 am
1. “Avatar: The Way of Water” ($134 million)
2. “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” ($5.4 million)
3. “Violent Night” ($5 million)
4. “Strange World” ($2.2 million)
5. “The Menu” ($1.7 million)
6. “Devotion” ($825,000)
7. “The Fabelmans” ($750,000)
8. “Black Adam” ($500,000)
9. “I Heard the Bells” ($308,893)
10. “Elf” ($278,500)
Watched at Home
1. “Yellowstone: Season 5”
2. “Top Gun: Maverick”
3. “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch”
4. “How the Grinch Stole Christmas”
5. “Elf”
6. “The Woman King”
7. “Smile”
8. “Home Alone”
9. “Jurassic World: Dominion”
10. “Poker Face”
Music
Hot Tunes
1. “All I Want For Christmas Is You” – Mariah Carey
2. “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” – Brenda Lee
3. “Kill Bill” – SZA
4. “Jingle Bell Rock” – Bobby Helms
5. “A Holly Jolly Christmas” – Burl Ives
6. “Last Christmas” – Wham!
7. “Anti-Hero” – Taylor Swift
8. “It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year” – Andy Williams
9. “Unholy” – Sam Smith & Kim Petras
10. “Nobody Gets Me” – SZA
Top Country
1. “down home” – Jimmie Allen
2. “What My World Spins Around” – Jordan Davis
3. “Son of a Sinner” – Jelly Roll
4. “Whiskey On You” – Nate Smith
5. “Thank God” – Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown
6. “Pick Me Up” – Gabby Barrett
7. “That’s What Tequila” – Jason Aldean
8. “Thought You Should Know” – Morgan Wallen
9. “Out In The Middle” – Zac Brown Band
10. “Heart Like A Truck” – Lainey Wilson
