Movies
Box office
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.Subscribe
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.Subscribe Login
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A mix of clouds and sun early, then becoming cloudy later in the day. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 39F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph..
Considerable cloudiness. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 26F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: December 16, 2022 @ 2:36 am
Movies
Box office
1. “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” ($11.1 million)
2. “Violent Night” ($8.7 million)
3. “Strange World” ($3.6 million)
4. “The Menu” ($2.7 million)
5. “Devotion” ($2 million)
6. “Black Adam” ($1.3 million)
7. “The Fabelmans” ($1.1 million)
8. “Met Opera: The Hours” ($791,374)
9. “I Heard the Bells” ($750,713)
10. “Spoiler Alert” ($700,000)
Watched at Home
1. “Top Gun: Maverick”
2. “Yellowstone: Season 1-4”
3. “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch”
4. “1883: A Yellowstone Origin Story Season 1”
5. “Jurassic World: Dominion”
6. “The Original Christmas Classics”
7. “Harry Potter – Complete 8-Film Collection”
8. “The Lord of the Rings Trilogy”
9. “Elf”
10. “Bullet Train”
Music
Hot Tunes
1. “All I Want For Christmas Is You” – Mariah Carey
2. “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” – Brenda Lee
3. “Jingle Bell Rock” – Bobby Helms
4. “A Holly Jolly Christmas” – Burl Ives
5. “Creepin’” – Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage
6. “Anti-Hero” – Taylor Swift
7. “Unholy” – Sam Smith & Kim Petras
8. “Superhero (Heroes & Villains) – Metro Boomin, Future & Chris Brown
9. “Last Christmas” – Wham!
10. “Rich Flex” – Drake & 21 Savages
Top Country
1. “Country On” – Luke Bryan
2. “down home” – Jimmie Allen
3. “Son of a Sinner” – Jelly Roll
4. “What My World Spins Around” – Jordan Davis
5. “Whiskey On You” – Nate Smith
6. “Thank God” – Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown
7. “Pick Me Up” – Gabby Barrett
8. “Fall In Love” – Bailey Zimmerman
9. “That’s What Tequila” – Jason Aldean
10. “Out In The Middle” – Zac Brown Band
Books
1. “Cat Kid Comic Club #4: A Graphic Novel: From the Creator of Dog Man” – Dav Pilkey
2. “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times” – Michelle Obama
3. “It Starts with Us” – Colleen Hoover
4. “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Book 17” – Jeff Kinney
5. “A World of Curiosities” – Louise Penny
6. “It Ends with Us” – Colleen Hoover
7. “The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Tradition (with Light Girl Doll)” – Carol V. Aebersold, Chanda A. Bell
8. “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix: The Illustrated Edition – J.K. Rowling
9. “The Boys from Biloxi: A Legal Thriller” – John Grisham
10. “Faith Still Moves Mountains: Miraculous Stories of the Healing Power of Prayer” – Harris Faulkner
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.