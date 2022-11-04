Movies
Box office
1. “Black Adam” ($27.4 million)
2. “Ticket to Paradise” ($9.8 million)
3. “Prey for the Devil” ($7.1 million)
4. “Smile” ($5.4 million)
5. “Halloween Ends” ($4 million)
6. “Till” ($2.7 million)
7. “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” ($2.7 million)
8. “Terrifier 2” ($1.9 million)
9. “The Woman King” ($1.1 million)
10. “TAR” ($1 million)
Watched at Home
1. “Bullet Train”
2. “Top Gun: Maverick”
3. “Where the Crawdads Sing”
4. “Fall”
5. “Minions: The Rise of Gru”
6. “Jurassic World: Dominion”
7. “Jeepers Creepers: Reborn”
8. “Thor: Love and Thunder”
9. “Clerks III”
10. “Elvis”
Music
Hot Tunes
1. “Anti-Hero” – Taylor Swift
2. “Lavender Haze” – Taylor Swift
3. “Maroon” – Taylor Swift
4. “Snow On The Beach” – Taylor Swift
5. “Midnight Rain” – Taylor Swift
6. “Bejeweled” – Taylor Swift
7. “Question...?” – Taylor Swift
8. “You’re On Your Own, Kid” – Taylor Swift
9. “Karma” – Taylor Swift
10. “Vigilante Sht” – Taylor Swift
Top Country
1. “You Proof” – Morgan Wallen
2. “5 Foot 9” – Tyler Hubbard
3. “Wishful Drinking w/Sam Hunt” – Ingrid Andress
4. “Half Of Me” – Thomas Rhett
5. “Don’t Come Lookin’” – Jackson Dean
6. “Fall In Love” – Bailey Zimmerman
7. “Country On” – Luke Bryan
8. “Son of a Sinner” – Jelly Roll
9. “Pick Me Up” – Gabby Barrett
10. “down home” – Jimmie Allen
Books
1. “It Starts with Us” – Colleen Hoover
2. “The Boys from Biloxi: A Legal Thriller” – John Grisham
3. “It Ends with Us” – Colleen Hoover
4. “Verity” – Colleen Hoover
5. “Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard” – Tom Felton
6. “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix: The Illustrated Edition” – J.K. Rowling
7. “Ugly Love” – Colleen Hoover
8. “Fairy Tale” – Stephen King
9. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” – Jennette McCurdy
10. “And There Was Light: Abraham Lincoln and the American Struggle” – Jon Meacham
