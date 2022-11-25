Movies
Box office
1. “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” ($67.3 million)
2. "The Menu" ($9 million)
3. "The Chosen Season 3: Episodes 1 & 2" ($8.2 million)
4. “Black Adam” ($4.4 million)
5. “Ticket to Paradise” ($3.2 million)
6. "She Said" ($2.2 million)
7. “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” ($1.9 million)
8. “Smile” ($1.1 million)
9. "Drishyam 2" ($1 million)
10. “Prey for the Devil” ($935,000)
Watched at Home
1. “Top Gun: Maverick”
2. “Yellowstone: Season 5”
3. “Bullet Train”
4. “Nope”
5. "Dr. Seuss' The Grinch"
6. “Where the Crawdads Sing”
7. “Minions: The Rise of Gru”
8. “Jurassic World: Dominion”
9. “Fall”
10. "Beast"
Music
Hot Tunes
1. “Anti-Hero” - Taylor Swift
2. “Rich Flex” - Drake & 21 Savage
3. “Unholy” - Sam Smith & Kim Petras
4. "Bad Habit" - Steve Lacy
5. "As It Was" - Harry Styles
6. “Major Distribution” - Drake & 21 Savage
7. "I'm Good (Blue)" - David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
8. "Lift Me Up" - Rihanna
9. “Spin Bout U” - Drake & 21 Savage
10. “On BS” - Drake & 21 Savage
Top Country
1. “Half Of Me” - Thomas Rhett
2. “5 Foot 9” - Tyler Hubbard
3. “Don’t Come Lookin’” - Jackson Dean
4. “Fall In Love” - Bailey Zimmerman
5. “down home” - Jimmie Allen
6. “Country On” - Luke Bryan
7. “Son of a Sinner” - Jelly Roll
8. "What My World Spins Around" - Jordan Davis
9. “Pick Me Up” - Gabby Barrett
10. "Whiskey On You" - Nate Smith
Books
1. “It Starts with Us” - Colleen Hoover
2. “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Book 17” - Jeff Kinney
3. “It Ends with Us” - Colleen Hoover
4. "Stellarlune: Volume 9" - Shannon Messenger
5. "Desert Star" - Michael Connelly
6. “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir” - Matthew Perry
7. "Verity" - Colleen Hoover
8. “The Boys from Biloxi: A Legal Thriller” - John Grisham
9. “Go-To Dinners: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook” - Ina Garten
10. “Good Boundaries and Goodbyes: Loving Others Without Losing the Best of Who You Are" - Lysa TerKeurst
