Updated: November 11, 2022 @ 12:44 am
MOVIES
Box office
1. “Black Adam” ($18.2 million)
2. “One Piece Film: Red” ($9.3 million)
3. “Ticket to Paradise” ($8.5 million)
4. “Smile” ($3.9 million)
5. “Prey for the Devil” ($3.8 million)
6. “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” ($3.3 million)
7. “The Banshees of Inisherin” ($2 million)
8. “Till” ($1.8 million)
9. “Halloween Ends” ($1.4 million)
10. “Terrifier 2” ($1.1 million)
Watched at Home
1. “Bullet Train”
2. “Top Gun: Maverick”
3. “Nope”
4. “Where the Crawdads Sing”
5. “Fall”
6. “Minions: The Rise of Gru”
7. “The Invitation”
8. “Jurassic World: Dominion”
9. “Jeepers Creepers: Reborn”
10. “The Black Phone”
MUSIC
Hot Tunes
1. “Anti-Hero” – Taylor Swift
2. “Lift Me Up” – Rihanna
3. “Unholy” – Sam Smith and Kim Petras
4. “Bad Habit” – Steve Lacy
5. “As It Was” – Harry Styles
6. “Lavender Haze” – Taylor Swift
7. “Midnight Rain” – Taylor Swift
8. “I Like You (A Happier Song) – Post Malone featuring Doja Cat
9. “Bejeweled” – Taylor Swift
10. “Super Freaky Girl” – Nicki Minaj
Top Country
1. “Wishful Drinking w/Sam Hunt” – Ingrid Andress
2. “5 Foot 9” – Tyler Hubbard
3. “You Proof” – Morgan Wallen
4. “Half Of Me” – Thomas Rhett
5. “Don’t Come Lookin’” – Jackson Dean
6. “Fall In Love” – Bailey Zimmerman
7. “Country On” – Luke Bryan
8. “Son of a Sinner” – Jelly Roll
9. “Pick Me Up” – Gabby Barrett
10. “down home” – Jimmie Allen
BOOKS
1. “It Starts with Us” – Colleen Hoover
2. “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Book 17” – Jeff Kinney
3. “Go-To Dinners: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook” – Ina Garten
4. “It Ends with Us” – Colleen Hoover
5. “The Boys from Biloxi: A Legal Thriller” – John Grisham
6. “No Plan B: A Jack Reacher Novel” – Lee Child
7. “Verity” – Colleen Hoover
8. “The Passenger” – Cormac McCarthy
9. “Ugly Love” – Colleen Hoover
10. “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix: The Illustrated Edition (Harry Potter, Book 5) (Illustrated Edition)” – J. K. Rowling
