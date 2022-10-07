Movies
Box office
1. “Smile” ($22.6 million)
2. “Don’t Worry, Darling” ($6.8 million)
3. “The Woman King” ($6.8 million)
4. “Avatar” ($5 million)
5. “Bros” ($4.8 million)
6. “Ponniyin Selvan: Part One” ($4.1 million)
7. “Barbarian” ($2.8 million)
8. “Bullet Train” ($1.3 million)
9. “DC League of Super Pets” ($1.2 million)
10. “Top Gun: Maverick” ($1.1 million)
Watched at Home
1. “Top Gun: Maverick”
2. “Where the Crawdads Sing”
3. “Minions: The Rise of Gru”
4. “Jurassic World: Dominion”
5. “Elvis”
6. “Nope”
7. “Outlander: Season 6”
8. “The Black Phone”
9. “Thor: Love and Thunder”
10. “1883: A Yellowstone Origin Story: Season 1”
Music
Hot Tunes
1. “Bad Habit” – Steve Lacy
2. “As It Was” – Harry Styles
3. “Unholy” – Sam Smith and Kim Petras
4. “I Like You (A Happier Song)” – Post Malone featuring Doja Cat
5. “Sunroof” – Nicky Youre and dazy
6. “Super Freaky Girl” – Nicki Minaj
7. “I Ain’t Worried” – One Republic
8. “You Proof” – Morgan Wallen
9. “Tomorrow 2” – GloRilla and Cardi B
10. “About Damn Time” – Lizzo
Top Country
1. “She Had Me at Heads Carolina”- Cole Swindell
2. “You Proof” – Morgan Wallen
3. “The Kind of Love We Make” – Luke Combs
4. “5 Foot 9” – Tyler Hubbard
5. “Wishful Drinking w/Sam Hunt” – Ingrid Andress
6. “Ghost Story” – Carrie Underwood
7. “Half Of Me” – Thomas Rhett
8. “Don’t Come Lookin’” – Jackson Dean
9. “Fall In Love” – Bailey Zimmerman
10. “Country On” – Luke Bryan
Books
1. “Dreamland” – Nicholas Sparks
2. “It Ends with Us” – Colleen Hoover
3. “Verity” – Colleen Hoover
4. “Fairy Tale” – Stephen King
5. “Where the Crawdads Sing” – Delia Owens
6. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” – Jennette McCurdy
7. “Maybe Now” – Colleen Hoover
8. “Ugly Love” – Colleen Hoover
9. “The Simply Happy Cookbook” – Steve Doocy, Kathy Doocy
10. “Reminders of Him” – Colleen Hoover
