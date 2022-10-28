Movies
Box office
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Movies
Box office
1. “Black Adam” ($67 million)
2. “Ticket to Paradise” ($16.5 million)
3. “Smile” ($8.4 million)
4. “Halloween Ends” ($8 million)
5. “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” ($4.2 million)
6. “The Woman King” ($1.8 million)
7. “Terrifier 2” ($1.7 million)
8. “Don’t Worry, Darling” ($867,750)
9. “Amsterdam” ($824,676)
10. “Triangle of Sadness” ($601,052)
Watched at Home
1. “Bullet Train”
2. “Top Gun: Maverick”
3. “Where the Crawdads Sing”
4. “Jurassic World: Dominion”
5. “Minions: The Rise of Gru”
6. “Jeepers Creepers: Reborn”
7. “Thor: Love and Thunder”
8. “Harry Potter--Complete 8-Film Collection”
9. “Fall”
10. “Beast”
Music
Hot Tunes
1. “Unholy” – Sam Smith and Kim Petras
2. “Bad Habit” – Steve Lacy
3. “As It Was” – Harry Styles
4. “California Breeze” – Lil Baby
5. “I Like You (A Happier Song)” – Post Malone featuring Doja Cat
6. “I Ain’t Worried” – One Republic
7. “You Proof” – Morgan Wallen
8. “Forever” – Lil Baby featuring Fridayy
9. “Super Freaky Girl” – Nicki Minaj
10. “Real Spill” – Lil Baby
Top Country
1. “You Proof” – Morgan Wallen
2. “She Had Me at Heads Carolina”- Cole Swindell
3. “5 Foot 9” – Tyler Hubbard
4. “Wishful Drinking w/Sam Hunt” – Ingrid Andress
5. “Half Of Me” – Thomas Rhett
6. “Don’t Come Lookin’” – Jackson Dean
7. “Fall In Love” – Bailey Zimmerman
8. “Son of a Sinner” – Jelly Roll
9. “Country On” – Luke Bryan
10. “Pick Me Up” – Gabby Barrett
Books
1. “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix: The Illustrated Edition” – J.K. Rowling
2. “It Ends with Us” – Colleen Hoover
3. “Verity” – Colleen Hoover
4. “Long Shadows” – David Baldacci
5. “Lore Olympus: Volume Three” – Rachel Smythe
6. “Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America” – Maggie Haberman
7. “Ugly Love” – Colleen Hoover
8. “Fairy Tale” – Stephen King
9. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” – Jennette McCurdy
10. “The Maze” – Nelson DeMille
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.