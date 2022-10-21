Movies
Box office
1. “Halloween Ends” ($40 million)
2. “Smile” ($12.5 million)
3. “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” ($7.3 million)
4. “The Woman King” ($3.7 million)
5. “Amsterdam” ($2.7 million)
6. “Don’t Worry, Darling” ($2.2 million)
7. “Barbarian” ($1.3 million)
8. “Terrifier 2” ($1 million)
9. “Bros” ($933,945)
10. “Top Gun: Maverick” ($687,903)
Watched at Home
1. “Top Gun: Maverick”
2. “Bullet Train”
3. “Where the Crawdads Sing”
4. “Thor: Love and Thunder”
5. “Jeepers Creepers: Reborn”
6. “Jurassic World: Dominion”
7. “Minions: The Rise of Gru”
8. “Fall”
9. “Elvis”
10. “DC League of Super Pets”
Music
Hot Tunes
1. “Bad Habit” – Steve Lacy
2. “Unholy” – Sam Smith and Kim Petras
3. “As It Was” – Harry Styles
4. “I Like You (A Happier Song)” – Post Malone featuring Doja Cat
5. “You Proof” – Morgan Wallen
6. “I Ain’t Worried” – One Republic
7. “Sunroof” – Nicky Youre and dazy
8. “Super Freaky Girl” – Nicki Minaj
9. “The Kind of Love We Make” – Luke Combs
10. “Vegas” – Doja Cat
Top Country
1. “You Proof” – Morgan Wallen
2. “She Had Me at Heads Carolina”- Cole Swindell
3. “5 Foot 9” – Tyler Hubbard
4. “Wishful Drinking w/Sam Hunt” – Ingrid Andress
5. “Half Of Me” – Thomas Rhett
6. “Don’t Come Lookin’” – Jackson Dean
7. “Fall In Love” – Bailey Zimmerman
8. “Country On” – Luke Bryan
9. “Son of a Sinner” – Jelly Roll
10. “Pick Me Up” – Gabby Barrett
Books
1. “Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America” – Maggie Haberman
2. “It Ends with Us” – Colleen Hoover
3. “Verity” – Colleen Hoover
4. “Lighter: Let Go of the Past, Connect with the Present, and Expand the Future” – Yung Pueblo
5. “Fairy Tale” – Stephen King
6. “Righteous Prey” – John Sandford
7. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” – Jennette McCurdy
8. “Mad Honey” – Jodi Picoult
9. “Dreamland” – Nicholas Sparks
10. “Ugly Love” – Colleen Hoover
