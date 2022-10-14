Movies
Box office
Movies
Box office
1. “Smile” ($18.4 million)
2. “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” ($11.4 million)
3. “Amsterdam” ($6.4 million)
4. “The Woman King” ($5.1 million)
5. “Don’t Worry, Darling” ($3.5 million)
6. “Avatar” ($2.7 million)
7. “Barbarian” ($2.1 million)
8. “Bros” ($2.1 million)
9. “Top Gun: Maverick” ($805,242)
10. “Terrifier 2” ($805,000)
Watched at Home
1. “Top Gun: Maverick”
2. “Bullet Train”
3. “Where the Crawdads Sing”
4. “Thor: Love and Thunder”
5. “Jurassic World: Dominion”
6. “Minions: The Rise of Gru”
7. “Elvis”
8. “Fall”
9. “Nope”
10. “The Black Phone”
Music
Hot Tunes
1. “Bad Habit” – Steve Lacy
2. “Unholy” – Sam Smith and Kim Petras
3. “As It Was” – Harry Styles
4. “I Like You (A Happier Song)” – Post Malone featuring Doja Cat
5. “Sunroof” – Nicky Youre and dazy
6. “I Ain’t Worried” – One Republic
7. “You Proof” – Morgan Wallen
8. “Super Freaky Girl” – Nicki Minaj
9. “The Kind of Love We Make” – Luke Combs
10. “About Damn Time” – Lizzo
Top Country
1. “She Had Me at Heads Carolina”- Cole Swindell
2. “You Proof” – Morgan Wallen
3. “The Kind of Love We Make” – Luke Combs
4. “5 Foot 9” – Tyler Hubbard
5. “Wishful Drinking w/Sam Hunt” – Ingrid Andress
6. “Half Of Me” – Thomas Rhett
7. “Don’t Come Lookin’” – Jackson Dean
8. “Country On” – Luke Bryan
9. “Fall In Love” – Bailey Zimmerman
10. “Son of a Sinner” – Jelly Roll
Books
1. “Verity (Special)” – Colleen Hoover
2. “It Ends with Us” – Colleen Hoover
3. “Verity” – Colleen Hoover
4. “I’m So Glad You Were Born: Celebrating Who You Are” – Ainsley Earhardt
5. “Live Wire” – Kelly Ripa
6. “Kingdom of the Feared” – Kerri Maniscalco
7. “Fairy Tale” – Stephen King
8. “Dreamland” – Nicholas Sparks
9. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” – Jennette McCurdy
10. “Untitled Gwag” – Anonymous Gwag
