Movies
Box office
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.Subscribe
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.Subscribe Login
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Movies
Box office
1. “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” ($104 million)
2. “Avatar: The Way of Water” ($6.1 million)
3. “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” ($5.5 million)
4. “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” ($5.2 million)
5. “Knock at the Cabin” ($3.9 million)
6. “80 for Brady” ($3.6 million)
7. “Titanic (25th Anniversary)” ($2.2 million)
8. “Marlowe” ($1.9 million)
9. “Missing” ($1.7 million)
10. “A Man Called Otto” ($1.6 million)
Watched At Home
1. “Black Adam”
2. “Top Gun: Maverick”
3. “Violent Night”
4. “Elvis”
5. “The Woman King”
6. “House of the Dragon: Season 1”
7. “Harry Potter – Complete 8-Film Collection”
8. “Yu Yu Hakusho: Ghost Files”
9. “Till”
10. “Ticket to Paradise”
Music
Hot Tunes
1. “Flowers” – Miley Cyrus
2. “Kill Bill” – SZA
3. “Last Night” – Morgan Wallen
4. “Unholy” – Sam Smith & Kim Petras
5. “Creepin” – Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage
6. “Cuff It” – Beyonce
7. “Anti-Hero” – Taylor Swift
8. “Die For You” – The Weekend
9. “I’m Good (Blue)” – David Buetta & Bebe Rexha
10. “As It Was” – Harry Styles
Top Country
1. “Thought You Should Know” – Morgan Wallen
2. “Thank God” – Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown
3. “Going, Going, Gone” – Luke Combs
4. “Heart Like A Truck” – Lainey Wilson
5. “That’s What Tequila” – Jason Aldean
6. “Rock And A Hard Place” – Bailey Zimmerman
7. “What He Didn’t Do” – Carly Pearce
8. “wait in the truck” – Hardy
9. “Whiskey On You” – Nate Smith
10. “Handle On You” – Parker McCollum
Books
1. “It Starts With Us” – Colleen Hoover
2. “It Ends With Us” – Colleen Hoover
3. “Little Blue Truck’s Valentine” – Alice Schertle
4. “Heart Bones” – Colleen Hoover
5. “Spare” – Prince Harry the Duke of Sussex
6. “Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to build Good Habits and Break Bad Ones” – James Clear
7. “You’re My Little Cuddle Bug” – Nicola Edwards
8. “Verity” – Colleen Hoover
9. “Encore in Death: An Eve Dallas Novel” – J.D. Robb
10. “The Official Disney Parks Cookbook: 101 Magical Recipes from the Delicious Disney Series” – Pam Brandon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.