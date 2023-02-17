Movies
Box office
Updated: February 17, 2023 @ 12:59 am
Movies
Box office
1. “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” ($8.2 million)
2. “Avatar: The Way of Water” ($6.8 million)
3. “Titanic (25th Anniversary)” ($6.4 million)
4. “80 for Brady” ($6 million)
5. “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” ($5.5 million)
6. “Knock at the Cabin” ($5.5 million)
7. “A Man Called Otto” ($2.6 million)
8. “Missing” ($2.6 million)
9. “M3GAN” ($2.3 million)
10. “Plane” ($1.1 million)
Watched At Home
1. “Black Adam”
2. “Top Gun: Maverick”
3. “Violent Night”
4. “Elvis”
5. “The Woman King”
6. “House of the Dragon: Season 1”
7. “Harry Potter – Complete 8-Film Collection”
8. “Yu Yu Hakusho: Ghost Files
9. “Till”
10. “Ticket to Paradise”
Music
Hot Tunes
1. “Flowers” – Miley Cyrus
2. “Kill Bill” – SZA
3. “Creepin” – Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage
4. “Anti-Hero” – Taylor Swift
5. “Unholy” – Sam Smith & Kim Petras
6. “Die For You” – The Weekend
7. “I’m Good (Blue)” – David Buetta & Bebe Rexha
8. “Rich Flex” – Drake and 21 Savage
9. “As It Was” – Harry Styles
10. “Just Wanna Rock” – Lil Uzi Vert
Top Country
1. “Thank God” – Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown
2. “Thought You Should Know” – Morgan Wallen
3. “Going, Going, Gone” – Luke Combs
4. “Whiskey On You” – Nate Smith
5. “Heart Like A Truck” – Lainey Wilson
6. “That’s What Tequila” – Jason Aldean
7. “What He Didn’t Do” – Carly Pearce
8. “Rock And A Hard Place” – Bailey Zimmerman
9. “wait in the truck” – Hardy
10. “Handle On You” – Parker McCollum
Books
1. “It Ends With Us” – Colleen Hoover
2. “8 Rules of Love: How to Find It, Keep It, and Let It Go” – Jay Shetty
3. “It Starts With Us” – Colleen Hoover
4. “Spare” – Prince Harry the Duke of Sussex
5. “Little Blue Truck’s Valentine” – Alice Schertle
6. “Chain of Thorns” – Cassandra Clare
7. “Heart Bones” – Colleen Hoover
8. “Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to build Good Habits and Break Bad Ones” – James Clear
9. “You’re My Little Cuddle Bug” – Nicola Edwards
10. “Verity” – Colleen Hoover
