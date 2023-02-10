Movies
Box office
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.Subscribe
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.Subscribe Login
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Movies
Box office
1. “Knock at the Cabin” ($14.1 million)
2. “80 for Brady” ($12.7 million)
3. “Avatar: The Way of Water” ($10.8 million)
4. “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” ($7.9 million)
5. “A Man Called Otto” ($4.1 million)
6. “M3GAN” ($3.8 million)
7. “Missing” ($3.7 million)
8. “The Chosen Season 3 Finale” ($3.6 million)
9. “Plane” ($2.2 million)
10. “Infinity Pool” ($900,000)
Watched At Home
1. “Black Adam”
2. “Violent Night”
3. “Top Gun: Maverick”
4. “Elvis”
5. “House of the Dragon: Season 1”
6. “Till”
7. “The Woman King”
8. “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
9. “Ticket to Paradise”
10. “Lyle, Lyle Crocodile”
Music
Hot Tunes
1. “Flowers” – Miley Cyrus
2. “Kill Bill” – SZA
3. “Creepin” – Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage
4. “Anti-Hero” – Taylor Swift
5. “Unholy” – Sam Smith & Kim Petras
6. “Die For You” – The Weekend
7. “I’m Good (Blue)” – David Buetta & Bebe Rexha
8. “Rich Flex” – Drake and 21 Savage
9. “As It Was” – Harry Styles
10. “Just Wanna Rock” – Lil Uzi Vert
Top Country
1. “Whiskey On You” – Nate Smith
2. “Thank God” – Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown
3. “Thought You Should Know” – Morgan Wallen
4. “Going, Going, Gone” – Luke Combs
5. “What My World Spins Around” – Jordan Davis
6. “Heart Like A Truck” – Lainey Wilson
7. “That’s What Tequila” – Jason Aldean
8. “What He Didn’t Do” – Carly Pearce
9. “wait in the truck” – Hardy
10. “Rock And A Hard Place” – Bailey Zimmerman
Books
1. “Spare” – Prince Harry the Duke of Sussex
2. “It Ends With Us” – Colleen Hoover
3. “It Starts With Us” – Colleen Hoover
4. “Unti Memoir” – Anon9780063247444
5. “Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to build Good Habits and Break Bad Ones” – James Clear
6. “Little Blue Truck’s Valentine” – Alice Schertle
7. “Verity” – Colleen Hoover
8. “You’re My Little Cuddle Bug” – Nicola Edwards
9. “Lessons in Chemistry” – Bonnie Garmus
10. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” – Taylor Jenkins Reid
For the Observer-Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.