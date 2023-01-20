Movies
Box office
Movies
Box office
1. “Avatar: The Way of Water” ($32.4 million)
2. “M3GAN” ($18.2 million)
3. “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” ($14.3 million)
4. “A Man Called Otto” ($12.8 million)
5. “Plane” ($10.2 million)
6. “House Party” ($4 million)
7. “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” ($2.3 million)
8. “The Whale” ($1.4 million)
9. “Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody” ($1.2 million)
10. “Waltair Veerayya” ($1 million)
Watched At Home
1. “Yellowstone: Season 5”
2. “Black Adam”
3. “Top Gun: Maverick”
4. “The Woman King”
5. “Knives Out”
6. “Ticket To Paradise”
7. “Prey for the Devil”
8. “Lyle, Lyle Crocodile”
9. “Mindcage”
10. “Avatar”
Music
Hot Tunes
1. “Anti-Hero” – Taylor Swift
2. “Unholy” – Sam Smith & Kim Petras
3. “Kill Bill” – SZA
4. “I’m Good (Blue)” – David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
5. “Rich Flex” – Dranke & 21 Savages
6. “Creepin’” – Metro Boomin, The Weekend & 21 Savages
7. “As It Was” – Harry Styles
8. “Die For You” – The Weekend
9. “Bad Habit” – Steve Lacy
10. “Cuff It” – Beyonce
Top Country
1. “What My World Spins Around” – Jordan Davis
2. “Whiskey On You” – Nate Smith
3. “Thank God” – Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown
4. “Pick Me Up” – Gabby Barrett
5. “Thought You Should Know” – Morgan Wallen
6. “That’s What Tequila” – Jason Aldean
7. “Son of a Sinner” – Jelly Roll
8. “Going, Going, Gone” – Luke Combs
9. “down home” – Jimmie Allen
10. “Heart Like A Truck” – Lainey Wilson
Books
1. “It Starts With Us” – Colleen Hoover
2. “Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to build Good Habits and Break Bad Ones” – James Clear
3. “It Ends With Us” – Colleen Hoover
4. “The January 6 Report” – January 6th Committee
5. “Verity” – Colleen Hoover
6. “The Stolen Heir: A Novel of Elfhame” – Holly Black
7. “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times” – Michelle Obama
8. “Ugly Love” – Colleen Hoover
9. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” – Taylor Jenkins Reid
10. “Moon Rising: A Graphic Novel (Wings of Fire Graphic Novel #6) – Tui T. Sutherland
