Oscars Shortlist

Invision via AP

Taylor Swift arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 28, in Newark, N.J. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences today announced shortlists in 10 categories for the 95th Academy Awards, including Taylor Swift for the category of best original song for “Carolina” from “Where The Crawdads Sing.”

Movies

Box office

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In