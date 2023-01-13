Movies
Box office
Movies
Box office
1. “Avatar: The Way of Water” ($45 million)
2. “M3GAN” ($30.2 million)
3. “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” ($13.1 million)
4. “A Man Called Otto” ($4.2 million)
5. “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” ($3.3 million)
6. “Whitney Houston I Wanna Dance With Somebody” ($2.4 million)
7. “The Whale” ($1.5 million)
8. “Babylon” ($1.4 million)
9. “Violent Night” ($740,000)
10. “The Menu” ($713,000)
Watched At Home
1. “Top Gun: Maverick”
2. “Yellowstone: Season 5”
3. “The Woman King”
4. “Knives Out”
5. “Avatar”
6. “Ticket To Paradise”
7. “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch”
8. “Die Hard”
9. “Lyle, Lyle Crocodile”
10. “Mindcage”
Music
Hot Tunes
1. “Anti-Hero” – Taylor Swift
2. “Unholy” – Sam Smith & Kim Petras
3. “Kill Bill” – SZA
4. “I’m Good (Blue)” – David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
5. “Rich Flex” – Dranke & 21 Savages
6. “Creepin’” – Metro Boomin, The Weekend & 21 Savages
7. “As It Was” – Harry Styles
8. “Die For You” – The Weekend
9. “Bad Habit” – Steve Lacy
10. “Cuff It” – Beyonce
Top Country
1. “Son of a Sinner” – Jelly Roll
2. “What My World Spins Around” – Jordan Davis
3. “Whiskey On You” – Nate Smith
4. “Thank God” – Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown
5. “down home” – Jimmie Allen
6. “Pick Me Up” – Gabby Barrett
7. “That’s What Tequila” – Jason Aldean
8. “Thought You Should Know” – Morgan Wallen
9. “Going, Going, Gone” – Luke Combs
10. “Heart Like A Truck” – Lainey Wilson
Books
1. “Moon Rising: A Graphic Novel (Wings of Fire Graphic Novel #6) – Tui T. Sutherland
2. “It Starts With Us” – Colleen Hoover
3. “It Ends With Us” – Colleen Hoover
4. “Lessons in Chemistry” – Bonnie Garmus
5. “Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to build Good Habits and Break Bad Ones” – James Clear
6. “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times” – Michelle Obama
7. “Mary Anne’s Bad Luck Mystery: A Graphic Novel (the Baby-Sitters Club #13) – Ann M. Martin
8. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” – Jennette McCurdy
9. “Verity” – Colleen Hoover
10. “Ugly Love” – Colleen Hoover
