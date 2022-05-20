The feel-good, song-packed production “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” will be performed at the Geyer Performing Arts Center this weekend.
The musical with lyrics by Tim Rice and music by Andrew Lloyd Webber is based on the character of Joseph from the Bible’s Book of Genesis. The musical reimagines the rags-to-riches story of Joseph, his father Jacob, 11 brothers and his dazzling coat of many colors.
Tina Lepidi-Stewart gladly accepted the role of director for this weekend’s production, saying the musical was one of her all-time favorites.
“It’s on my directing bucket list,” she said.
Stewart said she loves the story behind “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” as it’s a feel-good tale from the Bible that’s turned into something that’s a lot of fun to act out and direct.
“It doesn’t have to be serious,” she said. “It can break out and have some fun and still tell the story that needs to be told.”
Stewart said auditions were held four weeks ago, and the cast of 30 have been in rehearsals ever since. Thankfully, she said, because it’s such a familiar show, the actors didn’t need to get acquainted with it.
“It’s a unique situation at the Geyer,” she said. “A lot of people were in the show before.”
But that familiarity with the show held by the cast and audience members alike has also brought along a couple of challenges. Stewart said one is keeping the integrity of the show together while allowing the actors to still have fun with it.
“Another challenge is trying to tell a show seen 3,000 times in a new light, trying to deliver it in a new way,” Stewart said.
She and co-director, Brandon Kerr worked ways to do that all winter.
“We’re tying to make sure we have a good concept and keep true to the story,” she said.
Also on board is choreographer Leyna Wright and musical director Beth Minda, as a live band will play with the show that features songs like “Close Every Door to Me,” “Go Go Go Joseph” and “Any Dream Will Do”.
Stewart said the audience will enjoy the spectacle of the show from the lighting and costumers to the acting and singing.
“It’s going to be great,” she said. “It’s an all-around theatrical spectacular, at least that’s what I’m aiming for.”
“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” will be presented at the Geyer Performing Arts Center in Scottdale at 7:30 p.m. this Friday and Saturday, and at 2:30 p.m. this Sunday.
Tickets are $15 each and can be purchased online at geyerpac.com
For more information, call 724-887-0887.