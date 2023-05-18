The 36th Garrett County Celtic Festival in Friendsville, Md., featuring living history performances, the Highland Games, Clan exhibits and other activities, will be held on Saturday, June 3 at Friendsville Community Park.
Featured bands include the Seán Heely Celtic Trio, Aurora Celtic and the Shanty Irish. Dance troupes include the Teelin School of Irish Dance and the Pittsburgh Celtic Spirit Highland Dancing.
Newly added activities include workshops in Celtic arts for adults and teens. Throughout the day, guests can participate in free workshops in metal arts, weaving, quilting, and wheat weaving. More details are available on the festival website, gccelticfestival.com/workshops. Seats are limited so reservations are encouraged.
The Rainbow’s End at the park is designed for the little ones, encouraging creative involvement in Celtic activities, including educational games, storytelling, face painting and costumes, fairie gardens, Highland athletic competition, and participation in an Irish play.
Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for ages 11-18, and children 10 and under are free. The festival runs from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.