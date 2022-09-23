The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust is having a fall Gallery Crawl in the downtown Cultural District this Friday from 5:30 p.m. to midnight.
It will feature an array of free events at over 15 Crawl stops. Michelle Gainey, Pittsburgh’s first lady, is bringing her Pittsburgh Paints initiative to the event. According to Terri Bell, the Cultural Trust’s vice president of strategic partnerships and community engagement, it will “highlight and showcase Pittsburgh’s robust art scene” through work chosen by Gainey. It will be at the Peirce Studio in the Trust Arts Education Center.
