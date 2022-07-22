Cedar Creek Park

Herald-Standard

The amphitheater at Cedar Creek Park in Belle Vernon will come alive with the sounds of Chuck Blasko and The Vogues from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. during Fun Fest, slated from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7.

Family-friendly fun is the order of the day during August Fun Fest at Cedar Creek Park in Belle Vernon.

Food, music, a car cruise and amusements will be featured at the park on Sunday, Aug. 7 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

A note on comments

Our current commenting system, The World Table, is shutting down effective July 31. Ahead of then, we'll be transitioning to a new commenting system that will only require your subscriber credentials to log in. We'll be testing and deploying this new system in the coming days. Please email webmaster@observer-reporter.com or call 724-222-2200 ext. 2421 with any questions or concerns. Thanks for reading and commenting!
See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In