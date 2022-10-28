Fun Dot

Submitted

“Fun Dot” art like this tree will be made during a workshop hosted by The Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art in Ligonier in November.

The Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art (SAMA) at Ligonier Valley will host a festive “Fun Dot” holiday workshop.

During the workshop, SAMA auxiliary members will guide participants step-by-step to create a dot art painting on black canvas in a few easy steps. Participants can create a holiday gift or keep the artwork for themselves as a seasonal decoration.

