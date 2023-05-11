'The World According to Snoopy'

The cast of the Westmoreland Performing Arts' production of “The World According to Snoopy” rehearses a scene.

The world of Charles M. Schulz’s “Peanuts” comic strip will come to life during an upcoming production of “The World According to Snoopy."

“I am a huge fan of 'Peanuts,' and the two musicals created about them are delightful,” said choreographer and director Renata Marino with the Westmoreland Performing Arts (WPA). “We’ve never done a Snoopy version before, but this new edition, 'The World According to Snoopy,' is so much fun.”

