The Senator John Heinz History Center and Veterans Breakfast Club will host a discussion with Pulitzer Prize-winning author and American journalist Buzz Bissinger on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
Bissinger will talk about his recently-published book "The Mosquito Bowl: A Game of Life and Death in World War II." The author of such acclaimed nonfiction books as "Friday Night Lights," "A Prayer for the City" and "Three Nights in August," Bissinger's book follows the untold story of World War II's Pacific theater as seen through the eyes of football players who served in the United States Marine Corps and played an extraordinary game on Guadalcanal on Christmas Eve 1944 before experiencing the deadly invasion of Okinawa.
