This spring, visitors to Frick Pittsburgh will be able to add a new dimension to their museum-going experience through the Duquesne SoundWalk at the Frick, a collaboration between the Frick and students of Duquesne University's Mary Pappert School of Music, which brings the sounds of Frick past into the present.
Led by Dr. Nicole Vilkner, assistant professor of musicianship, the Duquesne Soundwalk at the Frick features 17 QR code exhibits, or SoundSites, stationed throughout the Frick campus, which encourage visitors to interpret environment, culture and history through sound.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.