The Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art is offering a free virtual series, Drawing for Beginners, every other Wednesday March 16 through April 27.
The sessions run from 1 to 3 p.m., and will be presented via Zoom. The classes will be taught by professional artist Linda Callaway, who owns Flying Pig Paint Parties in Bedford.
Participants will learn about drawing, which is the basic building block of all art. Topics include value study, creating textures, perspective drawing and color. Those who complete the workshop will have the tools to branch out into other mediums like watercolors, oil and acrylic painting.
Registration is required, and donations are accepted, at www.sama-art.org/event-list.