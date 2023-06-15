TGIS

TGIS, a free summer concert series, will be held each Thursday in the courtyard of The Palace Theatre in Greensburg.

The TGIS (Thank Goodness It’s Summer) Concert Series will return to The Palace Theatre courtyard on June 22, with free outdoor tunes each Thursday through Aug. 17

In its 19th year, TGIS offers free music from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Greensburg venue. In addition to music, guests can enjoy food trucks in Art in the Alley and a full bar and concession stand inside the courtyard.

