Fans of live music will have plenty of opportunities to partake in free summer concerts at the Greensburg Garden & Civic Center during the TGIS (Thank Goodness It’s Summer) series.
Running Thursdays through Aug. 18, the series offers performances in a number of different musical genres, including country, alternative acoustic, rock, and blues.
Food and beverages are available starting at 5 p.m., followed by music from 6 to 9 p.m. Elegant Catering be selling food each week, along with a second food truck. On June 9 and 23, July 14 and Aug. 11, Bella Terra Vineyards and Sobel’s Obscure Brewery will offer locally made beer and wine.
On June 23, TGIS will present Craft Beer and Country Music in partnership with Greensburg’s Craft Beer Week. Colin Southfield & The Mushroom Country Band will be performing and Sobel’s Obscure Brewery, Quinn Brewing, and another to-be-named craft brewery will be on site.
Attendees can register beginning the Monday prior to each week’s show at www.westmorelandculturaltrust.org, although walk-ins will be welcome. Registrants will be entered into a weekly drawing for prizes and guaranteed a space if the performance is moved indoors due to inclement weather. All attendees should bring a lawn chair or blanket for seating. No outside food or drinnks are permitted.
The schedule of musicians and food trucks are:
6/9: Woods Family Band (roots rock/blues/Americana)/Yovi’s food trucks
6/16: Gary Pratt (country)/Western Edge Seafood food trucks
6/23: Colin Southfield & The Mushroom Country Band (country)/Michele’s Mobile Meals food trucks
6/30: An Evening With (A Tribute to The Allman Bros. Band)/Benvenuti food trucks
7/7: The String Theory (alternative acoustic)/Michele’s Mobile Meals food trucks
7/14: The Living Street (folk rock)/Miss Meatball food trucks
7/21: Hamilton Ave (acoustic classic rock)/Speals on Wheels food trucks
7/28: The Bricks (acoustic trio)/Revival food trucks
8/4: Artistree (dance band)/Benvenuti food trucks
8/11: Miss Freddye’s Homecookin Band (acoustic rock, blues, gospel)/Yovi’s food trucks
8/18: Willow Hill (pop/country)/Benvenuti food trucks
The Greensburg Garden & Civic Center is located at 951 Old Salem Road, Greensburg.