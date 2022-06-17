Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre’s free performance Ballet Under the Stars will take place at the Middle Road Concert Area in Hartwood Acres Park in Pittsburgh on Sunday, June 26.
The 8 p.m. performance, part of Allegheny County’s Summer Concert Series, features the talents of rising stars who hail from 25 states around the U.S. and Canada and participate in PBT School’s Company Experience, a two-week summer intensive workshop. The evening will also include a performance by PBT Company dancers.
PBT School Company Experience program dancers and PBT Company dancers will perform a selection of classical, neoclassical and contemporary works from the company’s repertory. This year, Company Experience program dancers will perform “Tarantella” from Napoli, Raymonda excerpts, La Vivandière, Danzon, a piece choreographed by PBT Company dancer Christian García Campos, “The Rose Waltz” from Beauty and the Beast, and a world premiere by renowned choreographers Alexander Brady and Rika Okamoto. PBT Company dancers Diana Yohe and Joseph Parr will perform the Don Quixote pas de deux as a centerpiece of the evening.
Attendees can enjoy food trucks and free kids’ stations, including craft and dance activities, photo opportunities with costumed dancers, face painting and more.
From 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., PBT will host a pre-show Picnic in the Park. PBT dancers and artistic leaders will be in a V.I.P. tent for drinks and dinner in the V.I.P. tent before the performance. Tickets are $75 for adults and $20 for children. Register online at pbt.org/hartwood or call Associate Director of Development Aziza El Feil at 412-454-9127 for more information.