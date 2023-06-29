The long-running free concert series Bach, Beethoven and Brunch is back at Mellon Park in Shadyside.
WQED-FM 89.3 sponsors the series, which runs begins at 10:30 a.m. on Sundays and runs through July 30. The station's hosts will be on hand to introduce each performance, with listeners invited to bring a picnic basket of goodies to snack on while unwinding.
Performances include: KleZlectic, on July 2; Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, on July 9; Allegheny Brass Band, on July 16; North Pittsburgh Symphonic Band, on July 23; and local artist showcase on July 30.
The park is located at Fifth and Shady Avenues, Point Breeze/Squirrel Hill, and street parking is available around perimeter of Mellon Park. There is also a meter lot behind Pittsburgh Center for the Arts.
