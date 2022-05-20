Tickets remain available for “Jersey Seasons – Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons Tribute Concert” on Tuesday, May 24 at the State Theatre Center for the Arts in Uniontown.
The tribute show is inspired by the Broadway musical “Jersey Boys,” which brought attention to the hits of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons as well as the decade of the 1960s.
The Jersey Seasons not only look like the original group from the 1960s, but recreate the vocal sound of a young Frankie Valli, reminiscent of band’s 1962 appearance on the Ed Sullivan show.
The group will perform the hits that audiences love, like “Sherry,” “Walk Like a Man,” “Dawn,” “Rag Doll,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry” and “Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You” with ease and the nostalgic flair of those years gone by.
All of the instrumentation and vocal harmonies are performed live and without the aid of tracks.
“Jersey Seasons – Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons Tribute Concert” starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 and $25 and can be purchased online at www.statetheatre.info or by calling the theater at 724-439-1360.
The State Theatre is located at 37 East Main St., Uniontown.