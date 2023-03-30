Tickets are on sale for the Four Chord Music Festival, which will be returning to Wild Things Park outside Washington on Saturday, Aug. 12 and Sunday, Aug. 13.
The ninth iteration of the two-day festival offers a lineup of artists from across the punk rock spectrum, including Yellowcard, Taking Back Sunday, Gaslight Anthem, Alkaline Trio, Face to Face, Streetlight Manifesto and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.