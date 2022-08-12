The Four Chord Music Festival, a pop/punk/alternative music festival is coming to Wild Things Park outside Washington again this year, this time expanding to two days.
Set for Friday, Sept. 9 and Saturday, Sept. 10, this year’s lineup includes Bad Religion, Descendants, Pennywise, Silverstein, H20 and many others on Friday. The Saturday lineup has All Time Low, Jimmy Eat World, The Maine, Mom Jeans, Patent Pending and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.