The Fort Pitt Museum will temporarily close beginning Monday for exhibition maintenance and updates.
The museum, located in Point State Park, will reopen to the public on Wednesday, Feb. 1. During the time the museum is closed, curators will update exhibits, perform routine maintenance and clean the museum’s diorama that depicts 18th-century Pittsburgh in miniature. The diorama has been on display in the first-floor gallery since the museum opened in 1969.
