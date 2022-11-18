The Fort Pitt Museum will be hosting a special one-day conference, “From Seneca to Seneca-Cayuga: Iroquoian Peoples of the Ohio County” on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
As part of the conference, speakers from federally recognized tribes will explore the past, present and future of Iroquoian peoples who found a second homeland in the Ohio Country, a region that encompassed Pittsburgh and Western Pennsylvania.
The conference will discuss how the Iroquoian peoples survived a long and difficult period of removal and continue to preserve their languages, history and traditions to this day. It will also feature a session about the Seneca chief Guyasula, who worked closely with the larger Confederacy and the Mingo of the Ohio Country in the 18th century. The museum’s new exhibit, “Guyasuta: The Life and Legend of a Seneca Chief,” will be open for participants to explore.
In addition to the scheduled presentation, a panel discussion with tribal members will address of present-day concern to American Indian communities, such as land acknowledgement and cultural preservation.
