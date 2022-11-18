The Fort Pitt Museum will be hosting a special one-day conference, “From Seneca to Seneca-Cayuga: Iroquoian Peoples of the Ohio County” on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

As part of the conference, speakers from federally recognized tribes will explore the past, present and future of Iroquoian peoples who found a second homeland in the Ohio Country, a region that encompassed Pittsburgh and Western Pennsylvania.

