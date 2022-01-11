The Fort Pitt Museum in Point State Park is temporarily closed for exhibit maintenance and upgrades.
New artifacts will also be installed, including a rare powder horn from 1764. In addition, a powder horn that had been on view in the museum’s “Pittsburgh, Virginia” exhibit will be reinstalled in the museum’s permanent exhibit, “Fort Pitt: Keystone of the Frontier.” The important artifact dates to the British capture of Fort Duquesne in 1758 and might be the oldest surviving object made in Pittsburgh.
The museum will reopen Tuesday, Feb. 1. For more information, go online to www.heinzhistorycenter.org.