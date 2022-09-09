Visitors can learn about the fascinating, dreamlike world of forests at the National Aviary in Pittsburgh with the return of the popular Forests seasonal theme.
Though they make up just 30% of the land on Earth’s surface, forests are home to about 80% of all land animals, including birds, and are vital to the health of the planet and to humans. The Forests seasonal theme highlights the diversity of forested habitats found around the world and the actions that can be taken to help conserve them and protect their winged residents.
Visitors can wander through lush, leafy habitats and take in woodsy décor, explore the world of birds through interactive play spaces, and learn about the unique ways birds build nests from materials found in the forest during programs.
Forests opened this past Wednesday, and runs through Jan. 2.
This weekend is the last chance to make a splash during World of Oceans, the National Aviary’s exciting summer season. One program that won’t wash away when summer ends is Wonderful Waterbirds, an interactive experience where flamingos and pelicans strut by close to visitors in the Helen M. Schmidt FliteZone Theater. The opportunity to see these fascinating birds up close runs through the end of the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.