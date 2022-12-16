The Westmoreland Museum of American Art exhibit “Forest of Symbols” is running through February.
The installation of five paintings for the exhibit shows the symbolism movement’s influence as it developed in this country from the early to mid-20th century. Symbolism is a European artistic movement beginning in the 1880s that favored the natural over the artificial, mystical over scientific, subjective over objective, and irrational over rational.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.