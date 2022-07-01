The band Foreigners Journey will have a free performance at the seventh annual Concert on the Lawn at Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus in August.
According to the band, Foreigners Journey performs “a repertoire of classic hits by Foreigner and Journey [to] provide a crowd-pleasing night of unforgettable music.”
The band features Tony-nominated star of “Broadway’s Rock of Ages” and “American Idol” finalist, Constantine Maroulis.
The event is free of charge and open to community members, who may begin entering campus at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27. A fireworks display will directly follow the show.
For event information, call 724-430-4271 or visit fayette.psu.edu.
To learn more about the band, visit https://foreignersjourney.com/.