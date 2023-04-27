The tribute band Fleetwood Macked will bring the music of iconic rockers Fleetwood Mac to The Palace Theatre in Greensburg this summer.
Playing their inspiration's favorites like “Go Your Own Way,” “Don’t Stop,” “Rhiannnon” and “Landslide," Fleetwood Macked is comprised of professional touring musicians who undergo costume changes and have on-stage dialogue.
