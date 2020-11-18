The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust announced this week that its annual New Year’s celebration will be a television-only event this year.
Rather than being held at various locations in the Pittsburgh Cultural District, Highmark Pittsburgh First Night 2021 will be offered as a one-hour television special on KDKA-TV at 11 p.m. Dec. 31. It will be hosted by “Pittsburgh Today Live” hosts Heather Abraham and David Highfield, and feature music, magic, fireworks and the raising of the Future of Pittsburgh Ball.
“After the challenging year we’ve all seen in 2020, we thought it was more important than ever to celebrate a new year, a turning page through the healing power of the arts,” said Sarah Aziz, director of Highmark First Night Pittsburgh. “While nothing can replace the joy of coming together for superior arts experiences in our Cultural District, we are thrilled to make this year’s festival completely free and accessible to the entire community...”
Performances and featured artists will be announced Dec. 4.
For more information, visit trustarts.org.