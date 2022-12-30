The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust is ringing in the New Year with an ice maze and other family-friendly activities in the city’s cultural district.
“Pittsburgh’s Cultural District is a special destination on New Year’s Eve,” said Sarah Aziz, Director of Festival Management for the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust. “Through the power of the arts, we can reflect on the past and celebrate our future.”
Master ice carver and founder of Ice Creations Richard Bubin is creating an immersive walk-through maze of giant ice blocks five feet high, specially designed and carved for the Backyard at 8th and Penn.
The popular experience first debuted eight years ago and will make a grand return for this Saturday’s Highmark First Night Pittsburgh.
“Highmark First Night Pittsburgh is a community tradition that highlights the tremendous impact of arts and culture on quality of life in Pittsburgh,” said David Holmberg, Highmark Health President and CEO.
A block away from the ice maze, Wood Street Galleries will host choreographer and multidisciplinary artist Hiroaki Umeda, bringing his high-intensity dance and digital imagery installation, “Intensional Particle.”
A number of other features are also included in Highmark First Night, among them: Dollar Bank Children’s Fireworks at 6 p.m. on the Dollar Bank Stage in front of the Benedum Center; the winner of this year’s Williams SING-OFF Competition will perform and be introduced to the stage by the competition’s special guest judge, Nick Cortazzo, a Pittsburgh native currently performing in the National Tour of “Hairspray;” R&B artist INEZ will perform on the Highmark Stage from 10:45 to midnight; face painting at the Byham Theater from 6 to 10 p.m.; the Highmark Holiday Block Party & AHN Family Zone also from 6 to 10 p.m. at 7th and Penn to win prizes, warm up and celebrate the new year with creative activities curated by community organizations.
From 8 to 8:30 p.m., the New Year’s Eve parade will take place throughout the Cultural District along Penn Avenue. This year’s parade theme is “Better World.”
New for this year’s event, the cultural trust will offer guided, behind-the-scenes theater tours of the historic Benedum Center and Byham Theater where guests can learn about the history and magic of those century-old venues.
When 2023 arrives, the cultural trust will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip hop by having a preview of the year-long celebration with an outdoor Graffiti Gallery at Trust Oasis boasting seven large-scale murals created by talented regional artists.
Other entertainment options include a reggae performance by 4-Yaadi on the Dollar Bank Stage, jazz performances in the First Night Jazz Lounge at the Trust Arts Education Center, Laurel & Hardy shorts on the big screen at the Harris Theater and cultural trust visual arts galleries will be open all night and all with gallery exhibitions.
While all events are free and open to everyone, special First Night Friends VIP Experiences are available to elevate the evening.
The $50 purchase will give guests exclusive access to the First Night Friends Lounge inside the O’Reilly Theater lobby to enjoy complimentary food, beverages, entertainment and the convenient indoor street-level destination.
A $75 First Night Friends VIP Experience gives guests the chance to enjoy a magical New Year with special performances at Liberty Magic, available only to First Night Friends, featuring Mr. Messado and Ran’D Shine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.