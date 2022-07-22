The first Disability Pride Pittsburgh event is set for Saturday starting at 1 p.m. on Fort Duquesne Boulevard between the 6th and 7th Street bridges in downtown Pittsburgh.

Created by Disability Pride PA and the Disability Pride Pittsburgh Committee, it will mix entertainment and advocacy and have giveaways, resource tables, food trucks and celebrate the 32nd anniversary of the enactment of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

