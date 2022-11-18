Grammy nominated vocalist Charles Billingsley will perform at Christmas concert at Crossroads Ministries in Finleyville on Thursday and Friday, Dec. 15 and 16.
He will perform songs from his album, “It’s Christmas Time Again,” and many other Christmas classics.
Billingsley has performed as a solo artist for 30 years in more than 3,000 concerts, released 24 albums, and garnered seven number-one radio hits with his signature style and vocal range.
Crossroads is located at 81 Walter Long Road. Tickets are available at www.crsmin.com.
