Fall Plein Art Pait Out in at SAMA

Submitted photo

Many artists have taken part in the annual Fall Plein Air Paint Out at the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art (SAMA) at Ligonier Valley. The event will return this year from Sept. 22 to 24 with a wet sale scheduled for Sept. 25.

The Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art (SAMA) at Ligonier Valley will host its annual Fall Plein Air Paint Out on Thursday through Saturday, Sept. 22 to 24.

Over a dozen artists will visit the Ligonier Valley to paint a variety of fall scenes from local state forests, picturesque overlooks and iconic attractions. Following three days of painting, the museum will hold an exhibition, “Wet Sale,” on Sunday, Sept. 25 from 1 to 5 p.m.

