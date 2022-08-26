The Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art (SAMA) at Ligonier Valley will host its annual Fall Plein Air Paint Out on Thursday through Saturday, Sept. 22 to 24.
Over a dozen artists will visit the Ligonier Valley to paint a variety of fall scenes from local state forests, picturesque overlooks and iconic attractions. Following three days of painting, the museum will hold an exhibition, “Wet Sale,” on Sunday, Sept. 25 from 1 to 5 p.m.
“Wet Sale” offers an opportunity to make purchases of the freshly-painted works while chatting with the artists. The exhibition is open to the public and free of charge.
For anyone unable to make the reception, SAMA will be retaining works for view and purchase through Saturday, Oct. 8.
Any artists interested in participating in the paint out can stop by the museum, contact ligonier@sama-art.org or call 724-238-6015. A $30 non-refundable registration fee is required for participating artists.
SAMA is located at One Boucher Lane & Route 711 South, Ligonier.
