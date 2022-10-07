The Pennsylvania Trolley Museum will be hosting events for fall, including a new “Trick or Trolley” event, along with its annual Pumpkin Patch Trolley.
During the Pumpkin Patch Trolley, from Friday, Oct. 21 to Sunday, Oct. 23, children can select a pumpkin from the pumpkin patch, then decorate it. There will be children’s games and complimentary fall-themed refreshments. Visitors can also wear their favorite costumes. The last trolley of the day will leave for the pumpkin patch at 3:30 p.m.
During Trick or Trolley, children are encouraged to wear costumes and trick or treat at local businesses and organizations stationed throughout the Trolley Museum. Children’s games are also planned, as well as fall-themed refreshments.
Both events will be happening 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
The museum will also be offering a park-and-ride service to the Washington County Fairgrounds during the Pennsylvania Arts & Crafts Christmas Festival. The festival will happen Friday, Oct. 14 to Sunday, Oct, 16 and Saturday, Oct. 22 and Sunday, Oct. 23. This service does not represent or include the Pumpkin Patch activities going on during the Pumpkin Patch Trolley.
The Pennsylvania Trolley Museum is open to the public through Sunday, Dec. 18. Fall seasonal hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday through Sunday.
