Pumpkin Patch Trolley

Pennsylvania Trolley Museum’s annual Pumpkin Patch Trolley will take place Oct. 21 through Oct. 23.

The Pennsylvania Trolley Museum will be hosting events for fall, including a new “Trick or Trolley” event, along with its annual Pumpkin Patch Trolley.

During the Pumpkin Patch Trolley, from Friday, Oct. 21 to Sunday, Oct. 23, children can select a pumpkin from the pumpkin patch, then decorate it. There will be children’s games and complimentary fall-themed refreshments. Visitors can also wear their favorite costumes. The last trolley of the day will leave for the pumpkin patch at 3:30 p.m.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In