Touchstone Center for Crafts in Farmington is inviting the community to get creative during its annual open house this Saturday.
From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the free event will showcase the center's offerings, including seasonal workshops and date nights. Visitors can also tour studios, watch artist demonstrations, shop artist pop-up shops, view gallery exhibitions, hear more about community offerings through partnering organizations, enjoy live music, and participate in hands-on activities geared toward both adults and children.
No registration necessary, and food and beverages will be available for purchase. The event is scheduled rain or shine, with many of the activities indoors.
Due to limited parking on Touchstone’s campus, visitors should park at Christian W. Klay Winery, 412 Fayette Springs Road, Farmington, and take free shuttle buses to campus. Shuttles will run from 10:30 am, until final departure from Touchstone at event closing. Parking at Touchstone will be limited to accessible parking only.
The center's woodland campus is made up of gravel walkways, grassy areas, and uneven terrain. Call 724-329-1370 with any accessibility questions.
