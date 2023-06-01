Touchstone Center for Crafts in Farmington is inviting the community to get creative during its annual open house this Saturday.

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the free event will showcase the center's offerings, including seasonal workshops and date nights. Visitors can also tour studios, watch artist demonstrations, shop artist pop-up shops, view gallery exhibitions, hear more about community offerings through partnering organizations, enjoy live music, and participate in hands-on activities geared toward both adults and children.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In