“The Crest of the Ridge,” a solo exhibit of paintings by Pittsburgh artist and designer Rick Landesberg, is opening at the 707 Gallery in downtown Pittsburgh Saturday.

The exhibit will feature works mainly created over the last three years and will focus on “what the places do, what they mean, rather than simply depicting what they look like,” according to Landesberg.

