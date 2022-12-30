“The Crest of the Ridge,” a solo exhibit of paintings by Pittsburgh artist and designer Rick Landesberg, is opening at the 707 Gallery in downtown Pittsburgh Saturday.
The exhibit will feature works mainly created over the last three years and will focus on “what the places do, what they mean, rather than simply depicting what they look like,” according to Landesberg.
Landesberg is the founder and former head of Landesberg Design, and his clients included the United Nations, the Rockefeller Foundation, and many of the country’s leading foundations, colleges and universities. For over 15 years, he served on the faculty Carnegie Mellon University’s School of Design.
707 Gallery is located at 707 Penn Ave. Hours are Wednesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.