For the first time in three years, the EQT Children’s Theater Festival will have in-person events in the Pittsburgh Cultural District.
Set for Saturday, May 14 and Sunday, May 15, the EQT Chidren’s Theater Festival will feature arts groups and performers from France, South Korea, Switzerland and the United States. Performances this year will include “Grimmz Fairy Tales,” a hip-hop remix of favorite fables, “Doodle POP!”, a visual adventure through the ocean, and “PSS PSS,” a silent physical comedy piece.
For information or tickets, go online to TrustArts.org/PGHKids.